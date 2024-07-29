Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024

Google Doodle Today: To honour the gymnasts participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, Google dedicated its July 29th icon to artistic gymnastics competitions, being held in Bercy Arena, Paris from July 27 to August 5.

The short Google Doodle GIF showed a bird performing amusing moves on a gymnastic beam. The Doodle also features a cat in the background.

On the inauguration day of the Paris Olympics 2024, Google announced that it would change its icon daily with fun animated characters (mostly birds) to honour Olympic participants in different events.

Google changed its icon to a GIF showing a bunch of birds, floating down the river with their sports gear on July 26, Friday to celebrate the beginning of Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the opening of the Summer Games in Paris! Stay tuned for weeks of fierce competition and fun Doodles! → https://goo.gle/4bV1MdI,” read an X post by Google Doodles.

Paris Olympics 2024 The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, Friday broke a lot of traditions and conventional patterns after athlete delegations from more than 200 nations sailed down the Seine River past Paris landmarks and singer Celine Dion's first public performance in years. Unlike other Paris Olympics opening ceremonies, this year's event was held on water, a decision by France to highlight the improving health of its Seine River, which was closed for years because of pollution.

The ceremony also gave a sweet nod to 'Hindi' as it was among the six languages used in infographics to pay tribute to the contribution of prominent French women during the segment titled 'sisterhood'.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open, marking the formal beginning of competitions for the next 16 days. The extravagant ceremony lasted four hours. French judo great Teddy Riner and sprint legend Marie-Jose Perec jointly lit the Olympic cauldron, symbolic of the most gender-neutral Games. The cauldron was attached to a giant hot-air balloon, which lifted off into the Paris night.