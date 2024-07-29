Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024

Google Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Google Doodle Today is dedicated to all the gymnast athletes who are set to contest in the Paris Olympics 2024
Google Doodle Today is dedicated to all the gymnast athletes who are set to contest in the Paris Olympics 2024

Google Doodle Today: To honour the gymnasts participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, Google dedicated its July 29th icon to artistic gymnastics competitions, being held in Bercy Arena, Paris from July 27 to August 5.

Also Read | India’s Day 2 at Paris Olympics 2024: Arjun Babuta in men’s 10m air rifle final

The short Google Doodle GIF showed a bird performing amusing moves on a gymnastic beam. The Doodle also features a cat in the background.

Google Doodle Today

Today's Google Doodle features birds as artistic gymnasts to honour the participants of the events in Paris Olympics 2024

Check today's Google Doodle GIF here.

On the inauguration day of the Paris Olympics 2024, Google announced that it would change its icon daily with fun animated characters (mostly birds) to honour Olympic participants in different events.

Google changed its icon to a GIF showing a bunch of birds, floating down the river with their sports gear on July 26, Friday to celebrate the beginning of Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the opening of the Summer Games in Paris! Stay tuned for weeks of fierce competition and fun Doodles! → https://goo.gle/4bV1MdI,”  read an X post by Google Doodles.

Paris Olympics 2024 

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, Friday broke a lot of traditions and conventional patterns after athlete delegations from more than 200 nations sailed down the Seine River past Paris landmarks and singer Celine Dion's first public performance in years. Unlike other Paris Olympics opening ceremonies, this year's event was held on water, a decision by France to highlight the improving health of its Seine River, which was closed for years because of pollution.

The ceremony also gave a sweet nod to 'Hindi' as it was among the six languages used in infographics to pay tribute to the contribution of prominent French women during the segment titled 'sisterhood'.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open, marking the formal beginning of competitions for the next 16 days. The extravagant ceremony lasted four hours. French judo great Teddy Riner and sprint legend Marie-Jose Perec jointly lit the Olympic cauldron, symbolic of the most gender-neutral Games. The cauldron was attached to a giant hot-air balloon, which lifted off into the Paris night.

Before that French football legend Zinedine Zidane handed the torch to Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal who sailed down the Seine along with another tennis legend Serena Williams and former track star Carl Lewis.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 06:26 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsGoogle Doodle today: Watch birds turning into gymnasts as Google celebrates Paris Olympics 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,902.000.00
      Delhi
      69,971.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue