Google Erling Haaland — Norwegian footballer surprises fan with hidden ‘Viking Row’ Easter egg

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland sent the internet into a frenzy with a simple, mysterious request. Leveraging his massive social media presence, the star striker sent his fans on a digital scavenger hunt that culminated in a unique, interactive tribute to his cultural roots.

“Search my name” On Thursday, Haaland shared a cryptic X post that immediately caught his followers' attention. His message was brief but intriguing: “One thing to do today… search my name on Google.”

Without any further context, unsuspecting fans flocked to the search engine, perhaps anticipating news about a career milestone or a new sponsorship.

Instead, they were greeted by a Google easter egg.

Digital Viking Invasion Upon typing “Erling Haaland” into the Google search bar, a hidden Easter egg is triggered. A custom animation featuring mini Viking warriors temporarily overtook the standard search results page.

The animation showed traditional Norwegian Vikings fiercely rowing a longboat across search screens, accompanied by the Norwegian word “Ro!” (Row!) in a rhythmic, booming drumbeat that synchronised perfectly with the rowers' strokes to build tension and excitement.

The Google Easter egg was a direct reference to Norway's viral "Viking Row" team celebration chant that Haaland has led on the pitch during the 2026 World Cup.

View full Image View full Image Google easter egg for Erling Haaland

This interactive Google feature served as a digital homage to both Haaland's personal heritage and the electric atmosphere surrounding the Norwegian national team.

It also mirrored the famous, rhythmic "Viking Row" chant popularised by Norwegian fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the World Cup, Haaland has continued to build his personal brand by embracing his Viking ancestry.

Erling Haaland at FIFA World Cup 2026 Haaland has been Norway's driving force in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Manchester City striker announced himself at the global showpiece with a brace against Iraq in Boston in a group stage game as Norway won 4-1. Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 book their spot in the round of 32, before losing to France 1-4 in their final group encounter.

The 28-year-old scored once against Ivory Coast to secure Norway's first-ever knockout victory, thus writing a new chapter in the Norwwigian football. Haaland's best win of his international career came in the round of 16 clash when he scored twice in the final 10 minutes to help Norway knock five-time champions Brazil out of the tournament.