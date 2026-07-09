Google Erling Haaland — Norwegian footballer surprises fan with hidden ‘Viking Row’ Easter egg

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland sent the internet into a frenzy with a simple, mysterious request. Leveraging his massive social media presence, the star striker sent his fans on a digital scavenger hunt that culminated in a unique, interactive tribute to his cultural roots.

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“Search my name” On Thursday, Haaland shared a cryptic X post that immediately caught his followers' attention. His message was brief but intriguing: “One thing to do today… search my name on Google.”

Without any further context, unsuspecting fans flocked to the search engine, perhaps anticipating news about a career milestone or a new sponsorship.

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Instead, they were greeted by a Google easter egg.

Digital Viking Invasion Upon typing “Erling Haaland” into the Google search bar, a hidden Easter egg is triggered. A custom animation featuring mini Viking warriors temporarily overtook the standard search results page.

The animation showed traditional Norwegian Vikings fiercely rowing a longboat across search screens, accompanied by the Norwegian word “Ro!” (Row!) in a rhythmic, booming drumbeat that synchronised perfectly with the rowers' strokes to build tension and excitement.

The Google Easter egg was a direct reference to Norway's viral "Viking Row" team celebration chant that Haaland has led on the pitch during the 2026 World Cup.

Google easter egg for Erling Haaland

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This interactive Google feature served as a digital homage to both Haaland's personal heritage and the electric atmosphere surrounding the Norwegian national team.

It also mirrored the famous, rhythmic "Viking Row" chant popularised by Norwegian fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the World Cup, Haaland has continued to build his personal brand by embracing his Viking ancestry.

Erling Haaland at FIFA World Cup 2026 Haaland has been Norway's driving force in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Manchester City striker announced himself at the global showpiece with a brace against Iraq in Boston in a group stage game as Norway won 4-1. Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 book their spot in the round of 32, before losing to France 1-4 in their final group encounter.

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The 28-year-old scored once against Ivory Coast to secure Norway's first-ever knockout victory, thus writing a new chapter in the Norwwigian football. Haaland's best win of his international career came in the round of 16 clash when he scored twice in the final 10 minutes to help Norway knock five-time champions Brazil out of the tournament.

With seven goals so far, Haaland is one of the biggest contenders for the Golden Boot, which is headed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Norway will take on England in the quarterfinals for a place in the last four. England's Harry Kane has scored six goals so far and it will be interesting to watch the battle between Haaland and the English captain.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.