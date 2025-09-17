Creating AI selfies with Bollywood celebrities? Personality rights debate could land you in court

Google’s Gemini-powered Nano Banana AI image generator has taken over social media, with users praising it for its ability to preserve facial features, edit backgrounds, blend multiple photos, and even adjust clothing. What began as fun experiments with retro sarees, dreamy romantic vibes, and “vintage Bollywood” aesthetics has now expanded into a sub-trend where fans transform their favourite on-screen heroes into “retro divas.”

But the most viral phenomenon so far is the rise of AI-generated selfies with celebrities.

One example came from Instagram user @_vinayshakya, who shared a digitally crafted selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan against the backdrop of London’s Big Ben. Another user, @moms_littleworld22, posted a similar AI-edited selfie with Khan, even sharing step-by-step instructions on how others could replicate the trend through Gemini’s Nano Banana feature.

While these edits may appear to be harmless fun, legal experts caution that they raise serious questions about the unauthorised use of celebrity likenesses.

Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at Accord Juris, told Mint that Indian law grants celebrities control over their name, image, voice, and likeness.

“Digital alterations, memes, or AI-generated content without consent risk legal violation, especially if exploited commercially or used to mislead the public,” he said.

Anushkaa Arora, Principal & Founder of ABA Law Office, pointed out that personality rights fall under the right to publicity in India.

“Using a celebrity’s likeness without consent can amount to misappropriation, especially if it suggests endorsement or harms reputation,” she explained. She cited the Delhi High Court’s interim orders in September 2025 in favour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, which upheld these protections.

This is part of a growing legal trend. In just the first two weeks of September, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar approached the Delhi High Court seeking to safeguard their names, catchphrases, images, and signature traits from unauthorised exploitation. Earlier rulings protected Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, with the court recognising personality rights as part of the fundamental right to dignity and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Experts say personality rights allow individuals to protect their identity both as a matter of privacy and property. For celebrities, this includes preventing unauthorised commercial use of their names, images, voices, and other distinctive traits. While India does not yet have a standalone statute on personality rights, the Supreme Court and several high courts have consistently upheld them. Celebrities can also register names, signatures, or even voices as trademarks under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, to further strengthen protection.