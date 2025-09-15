Woman shares ‘creepy’ experience with Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend: ‘Make sure you stay safe’

Google Gemini's 'Banana AI saree trend,' which turns ordinary pictures into dramatic 90s Bollywood vintage-style edits, has created quite a buzz on Instagram. Almost every girl seems to be trying the AI-powered fashion trend, uploading viral edits with chiffon sarees floating in the wind and warm golden-hour lighting on social media. However, an Instagram user going by the name Jhalakbhawani found something "unsettling" while trying the trend, prompting her to document the experience on Instagram.

What Did the User Find ‘Creepy?’ The woman shared that she tried generating her image and found something “creepy.” "A trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image to Gemini with a single prompt, and Gemini converts it into a saree. Last night, I tried this trend myself and found something very unsettling," she wrote.

She shared the image she uploaded to Gemini – herself in a green full-sleeve suit – and wrote a prompt with it. The results Gemini produced, however, shocked her.

She said: "I found this image very attractive and even posted it on my Instagram. But then I noticed something strange — there is a mole on my left hand in the generated image, which I actually have in real life. The original image I uploaded did not have a mole."

She further questioned: “How did Gemini know that I have a mole on this part of my body? You can see the mole — it’s very scary and creepy. I’m still not sure how this happened, but I wanted to share this with all of you. Please be careful. Whatever you upload on social media or AI platforms, make sure you stay safe.”

Her post has evoked a plethora of responses, with several flagging safety concerns around the trend, while others considered it "normal" and suggested she made the videos to gain views.

How Safe Is the Gemini Nano Banana Tool? While tech giants like Google and OpenAI offer tools to protect user-uploaded content, experts say safety ultimately depends on personal practices and the intent of those accessing images. Google’s Nano Banana images, for instance, carry an invisible digital watermark called SynthID, along with metadata tags, designed “to clearly identify them as AI-generated,” according to aistudio.google.com. The watermark, though invisible to the naked eye, can be detected with specialized tools to verify an image’s AI origin, reports spielcreative.com.