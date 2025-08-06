Google Pay user sends ₹40,000 by mistake, asks for refund: Here's what happens next

A Redditor shared an incident where a GPay user mistakenly sent 40,000 to his wife's account and requested refund. Let's find out what happened next.

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Aug 2025, 02:57 PM IST
A Google Pay user claimed to have transferred <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 by mistake to an account and asked for refund soon after.
A Google Pay user claimed to have transferred ₹40,000 by mistake to an account and asked for refund soon after.

A Google Pay user claimed to have transferred 40,000 mistakenly to an account and asked for refund soon after. A Redditor's post documenting this incident has sparked discussions online in which he says that the money was credited in his wife's account.

The caption to the Reddit post states, “Amount received in account via Gpay.” The post ignited debates online regarding the authenticity of the GPay user.

Also Read | ICICI Bank to levy fee on Google Pay, PhonePe for UPI transactions

Emphasising that he refused to comply with the request, the Reddit user named Chetan Shah said, “Yday afternoon some person sent 40k (by mistake I guess) to my wife's account via Gpay. Later he calls at night and asks to send back the amount. I refused.”

He further noted that he asked the GPay user to approach the bank to reverse the transaction. Seeking suggestion and advice from social media user online, he stated, “told him to approach his bank for reversal of transaction. Did I do the right thing ? I also notified my bank that some person has sent this amount to account.”

In the comment thread we come to know that the GPay user had requested the bank to block the amount. Chetan Shah added, "I had requested my bank to block the amount . And I suspect the sender has also put a block for the same amount . it's a dead account and there is just 1k in that account…. The sender may ask the amount to unblock."

Social media reaction: ‘UPI is becoming shady’

A user wrote, “Yes. This is the only way. You will probably get a request from bank for approving the reversal or it will happen automatically because you've already informed your bank. Don't touch that money, and you should be fine.”

Also Read | ‘I stopped using Google Pay’: Sania Mirza’s sister advises against UPI apps

Another comment read, “Did you check your bank transaction? Sometimes they send a fake credit message to the number.”

A third user replied, “Yes you have done the right thing, if you have sent the money back then he will raise a chargeback from his bank and freeze in her account till the money is paid again.”

A fourth user replied, “Never send the money back, it’s best that they file a chargeback.”

Also Read | This is how much Google pays to protect CEO Sundar Pichai—It’ll shock you

A fifth user stated, “UPI is now becoming very shady and everyone exploiting loopholes.”

A sixth user narrated how the scam happens, “The common scam is, A sends money to B. A asks B to send back money to a different account. B sends money back to said account. A proceeds to reverse the transaction via Bank. B gets sad and angry.”

A seventh user said, “Transfer all money out except for 40K ... Another fraud is they will complain that I have scammed them and bank will block your account.... Then the guy will ask you for money to unblock the ac and retract the complaint.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsGoogle Pay user sends ₹40,000 by mistake, asks for refund: Here's what happens next
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.