Google Pay user sends ₹40,000 by mistake, asks for refund: Here's what happens next

A Google Pay user claimed to have transferred ₹40,000 mistakenly to an account and asked for refund soon after. A Redditor's post documenting this incident has sparked discussions online in which he says that the money was credited in his wife's account.

The caption to the Reddit post states, “Amount received in account via Gpay.” The post ignited debates online regarding the authenticity of the GPay user.

Emphasising that he refused to comply with the request, the Reddit user named Chetan Shah said, “Yday afternoon some person sent 40k (by mistake I guess) to my wife's account via Gpay. Later he calls at night and asks to send back the amount. I refused.”

He further noted that he asked the GPay user to approach the bank to reverse the transaction. Seeking suggestion and advice from social media user online, he stated, “told him to approach his bank for reversal of transaction. Did I do the right thing ? I also notified my bank that some person has sent this amount to account.”

In the comment thread we come to know that the GPay user had requested the bank to block the amount. Chetan Shah added, "I had requested my bank to block the amount . And I suspect the sender has also put a block for the same amount . it's a dead account and there is just 1k in that account…. The sender may ask the amount to unblock."

Social media reaction: ‘UPI is becoming shady’ A user wrote, “Yes. This is the only way. You will probably get a request from bank for approving the reversal or it will happen automatically because you've already informed your bank. Don't touch that money, and you should be fine.”

Another comment read, “Did you check your bank transaction? Sometimes they send a fake credit message to the number.”

A third user replied, “Yes you have done the right thing, if you have sent the money back then he will raise a chargeback from his bank and freeze in her account till the money is paid again.”

A fourth user replied, “Never send the money back, it’s best that they file a chargeback.”

A fifth user stated, “UPI is now becoming very shady and everyone exploiting loopholes.”

A sixth user narrated how the scam happens, “The common scam is, A sends money to B. A asks B to send back money to a different account. B sends money back to said account. A proceeds to reverse the transaction via Bank. B gets sad and angry.”