Google techie rejected from job for being ’too good’, recruiter says ‘qualifications are…’

Anu Sharma, a Google software engineer, faced rejection for being 'too qualified' for a start-up role.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
A software engineer at Google recently found herself rejected from a new job for being ‘too qualified’. Anu Sharma shared the update on X and attached the message sent by a recruiter after she applied to a start-up.

“Didn’t know you could be rejected for being too good,” she joked in a social media post.

Sharma also clarified in response to comments that the role had been with a “good start-up company”.

“After reviewing your resume, we realised that your qualifications significantly surpass the role requirements. Our experience indicates that candidates with higher qualifications often find the work unfulfilling and tend to leave shortly after joining,” the email had explained.

The comment section appeared divided with many commiserating with Sharma while others found the recruiter's response wholly justified. Others still sought to inform the Google employee that it was now time for her to 

“I mean you have to appreciate their openness regarding the matter. They could have easily made up some excuse or could have pinned it on you. Instead they owned up and acknowledged your superiority for the role. You won’t find many companies doing that. And what if they were right and you didn’t like the opportunity there? Would have been a loss on both sides,” one X user agreed.

“You are in Google, so you should stop applying now for life…and get married and settle and focus on getting your kids to Google now,” suggested another user.

“I was rejected too recently not for being more qualified but being from a higher ranking college. I told them I won't leave but they were hell bent,” commiserated a third.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
