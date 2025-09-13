Google techie takes parents to 1.6 million sq ft Bengaluru office: 'They think it's a 5-star resort'

For many young professionals, one of life’s proudest moments is showing their parents around their workplace. A Google employee in Bengaluru recently shared that experience, and his story quickly went viral.

Viraj Chandra, who joined Google India three months ago, took his parents to visit the company’s Bengaluru campus, Ananta. Sharing a picture with them in front of Google’s iconic G logo, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta – and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day. Can’t blame them, this place barely feels like an office.”

The post struck a chord online, with users praising him and leaving heartwarming comments. “Congratulations, Viraj. They must be very proud!” wrote one user. Another added, “Cute flex! Manifesting this someday.”

What Is Google’s Ananta Office? Spanning 1.6 million square feet, Ananta is one of Google’s largest offices worldwide. According to the company, the name means “infinite” or “limitless” in Sanskrit, reflecting the “boundless potential of technology to improve lives.”

The Bengaluru campus features landscaped walking and jogging paths, spaces designed for casual meetings, and a section called Sabha, dedicated to community and conversations.

Parents At Workplaces: A Trend That Resonates The emotional post also resonated because it echoed a universal experience: parents’ pride when seeing their children’s professional achievements. In a similar story, Devshree Bharatia, a software engineer at Walmart’s US headquarters, recently shared a video of her parents touring her American workplace for the first time. “They were amazed and extremely happy. Proud parents is what a child wants,” she wrote on Instagram.

