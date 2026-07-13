Google vs Microsoft as a workplace: Techie says one ‘gave me polish,’ other ‘gave me depth’ in viral LinkedIn post

For software engineers, choosing between tech giants like Google and Microsoft is the ultimate career dilemma. While compensation and perks often dominate the conversation, a Bengaluru-based techie is making waves online for breaking down the unseen cultural differences between the two tech behemoths.

Manu Agarwal, a Senior Software Engineer currently at Microsoft, recently took to LinkedIn to share a candid comparison of his experiences working at both companies.

His verdict? It comes down to “brand” versus “build”

Google Experience Agarwal spent over two years at Google in Bengaluru before rejoining Microsoft in 2025. Reflecting on his time at the search giant, he noted a distinct, omnipresent pressure to embody the company's identity.

"At Google, I felt like I was always being watched not by managers, but by the brand itself," Agarwal wrote in the viral post. He explained that almost every interaction—from PRs (pull requests) and meetings to casual Slack messages—was filtered through the lens of: “Would a Googler do this?”

Microsoft Experience In contrast, Agarwal described his time at Microsoft as a period of hands-on professional construction.

“At Microsoft, I felt like I was being built. More ownership. More freedom to build. More responsibility, but yes, more growth,” he explained.

In one punchy line that resonated across LinkedIn, he summarised his dual experience: "Google gave me polish. Microsoft gave me depth."

Which is better? Despite the contrasting environments, Agarwal stressed that neither company is inherently superior. Instead, he advised professionals to view them as different tools suited for different phases of a career journey.

“Neither is better. They're just different tools for different stages of your career,” he wrote.

Agarwal's key takeaways for job seekers: Culture over logos : Agarwal suggested that job seekers choose a work environment that aligns with their current growth goals, rather than just optimising for a prestigious brand on their resume.

: Agarwal suggested that job seekers choose a work environment that aligns with their current growth goals, rather than just optimising for a prestigious brand on their resume. Environment shapes thought : Where you work heavily influences how you approach problem-solving and collaboration, Agarwal said.

: Where you work heavily influences how you approach problem-solving and collaboration, Agarwal said. Both are top-tier: He reaffirmed that both Google and Microsoft remain excellent places to build a career “Where you work shapes HOW you think,” Agarwal said. “Choose the culture that matches where you want to go, not just the brand that looks good on your profile. IMO both are very excellent companies to work.”

Journey from struggle to tech giant Agarwal is no stranger to viral LinkedIn posts. Earlier this month, he shared a deeply personal story about his journey to earning a ₹1.9 crore salary at Microsoft's Seattle office.

He recalled how his father had to sell his mother's gold jewellery just to afford his ₹15,000-per-semester college fees. Years later, with his Big Tech salary, he called his mother and told her to buy back whatever jewellery she wanted, a poignant reminder of the sacrifices often hidden behind glossy tech resumes.

According to the post, her response was: “Beta, tere aane se sab wapas aa gaya(Son, you came and I got back everything).” Agrawal concluded the post by saying, “Some debts aren't financial.”