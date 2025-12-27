Google’s AI Nano Banana, Ghibli to Labubu: Biggest moments that rocked the internet in 2025

The year 2025 witnessed some of the most iconic moments on social media. It featured a wide variety of trends across sectors, from the viral Gemini “Nano Bananana” trend to the Prashant trend. At the same time, the year also saw several scandals and scams, with the most infamous being the Coldplay kiss scam. Here's a look at the top moments of 2025:

Nano Bananana trend In 2025, social media users showed a strong fascination with AI-powered image tools launched by major technology companies. Two trends in particular stood out — Gemini’s Nano Banana and ChatGPT’s ‘Studio Ghibli’.

OpenAI introduced an image-generation feature on ChatGPT that allowed users to create artwork inspired by ‘Studio Ghibli’, the famous Japanese animation studio known for films such as Princess Mononoke and My Neighbour Totoro. The visuals quickly flooded timelines, with users recreating everyday scenes in the soft, animated style associated with the studio.

View full Image AI saree photos. ( Gemini )

Around the same time, Google’s Gemini introduced Nano Banana in August. The trend began with people turning their photographs into highly detailed 3D miniature figures. It soon expanded, with users experimenting with a wide range of prompts to produce creative and sometimes surreal AI-generated images.

‘Prashant’ trend takes over timelines

Another viral moment came in the form of the ‘Prashant’ trend, started by content creator Ayush. The trend was built around a playful misunderstanding of the word “croissant”, humorously pronounced as “Prashant”.

The idea struck a chord with users, leading to a wave of comic videos across platforms. Its popularity grew rapidly, with several brands also joining the trend and creating their own versions.

Coldplay kisscam One of the most talked-about scandals of 2025 was the Coldplay "Kiss Cam" incident involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The episode took place during a July Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

As the band performed "Fix You", the stadium’s big screen focused on Byron, then CEO of tech company Astronomer, and Cabot, the firm’s former HR head. The two were seen sharing a prolonged embrace before reacting nervously to the camera. Byron attempted to duck out of sight, while Cabot covered her face.

View full Image Coldplay kisscam.

The moment spread rapidly online, triggering widespread discussion. Within days, Byron resigned from his position, followed by Cabot’s departure after an internal inquiry.

Mahakumbh viral girl The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj became a major digital moment, blending centuries-old tradition with modern social media culture. Among many viral clips from the event, one individual stood out.

View full Image Monalisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle (Screenshot) ( X )

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young garland seller from Indore, drew widespread attention and admiration online, with users sharing her images and videos across platforms.

Labubu dolls become pop-culture icons Although the trend began in 2024, Labubu dolls reached peak popularity in 2025. Created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, the furry, elf-like figures turned into one of the year’s most recognisable pop-culture collectibles.

View full Image Labubu dolls become pop-culture icons. ( Bloomberg )