Google’s Nano Banana Pro solves math problem in student's handwriting; 'major challenge' for schools, say netizens

A new demo of Google’s Nano Banana Pro has taken social media by storm after a viral post showed the tool accurately reading and recreating handwritten work with exceptional precision. The widely shared image on X (formerly Twitter) shows the AI solving a handwritten maths problem directly from a photo. What surprised users even more was its ability to reproduce the solution in the user’s own handwriting style.

The post was uploaded by X user @immasiddx, who wrote, “Google’s Nano Banana Pro is by far the best image generation AI out there.”

In the screenshots he shared, the user explained that the model instantly solved his handwritten question after he snapped a quick picture of his notes. He added, “I gave it a picture of a question, and it solved it correctly in my actual handwriting. Students are gonna love this,” saying the output was far beyond what he expected.

Posted on November 21, the clip has gained more than 6 lakh views and triggered a flood of reactions.

Here's how social media users reacted to the viral post: Many users were astonished by the accuracy, with one person commenting, “Incredible, and we are still just in the beginning of AI.”

Another wrote, “Handwriting used to be the 'Proof of Work'. It was the biometric signature of effort. Now, it's just a style filter. We didn't just automate the 'Thinking'; we automated the human imperfection”.

Several users also raised concerns about the impact on learning. One remarked, “The education system, which was already falling behind, has a major challenge to tackle.”

Another warned, “Students are going to learn nothing and just have AI do their homework,” while someone else questioned, “If it copied your handwriting too, how are you not panicking????”

Despite the debate, many people praised the technology, describing the output as “next-level tech.”

What is Nano Banana Pro? Nano Banana Pro is a new image-generation model developed by Google, based on Gemini 3 Pro. You type in what you want, and it creates a picture for you. It can also edit parts of images you already have. Google says it is smarter, more accurate and more creative than earlier versions (Nano Banana).