As 2024 slowly comes to a close, Google has released its annual report detailing the most searched topics worldwide. The findings offer a snapshot of what captured global attention this year, ranging from major sports events and political elections to pop culture moments and iconic travel destinations.

Google’s 2024 report reveals the year’s most searched topics worldwide, reflecting major global events and cultural trends. Sports dominated the search scene, with Copa América, UEFA European Championship, and cricket’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup leading the way. Political events like the US Election, climate events like Hurricane Milton, and the Olympics also captured attention. In entertainment, Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine were the top movies, while music trends were led by Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar and APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars. Popular figures such as Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Catherine, Princess of Wales remained key search figures. On the travel front, iconic spots like Central Park, The British Museum, and the Arena di Verona saw the most searches globally.

Sports took center stage Sports events dominated global searches in 2024, with Copa América and the UEFA European Championship topping the Google list. Cricket enthusiasts searched for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, while India vs England highlighted a major cricket rivalry. Additionally, Liam Payne rose to prominence in sports-related trends following his association with major events.

Key news events sparked worldwide interest Political shifts and climate concerns fueled news trends on Google search. The US Election led the most searched news topics, alongside searches about excessive heat and Hurricane Milton. The Olympics also drove curiosity as global audiences engaged with its key moments.

People and Entertainment in the spotlight Public figures like Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Catherine, Princess of Wales remained among the most searched personalities. Hollywood trends also shaped online searches, with actors Katt Williams, Pawan Kalyan, Adam Brody, Ella Purnell, and Hina Khan dominating the year’s entertainment conversations.

The film Inside Out 2 led movie searches globally, followed by hits like Deadpool & Wolverine, Saltburn, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Music trends also surged with Diddy, Usher, Linkin Park, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Timberlake topping global music searches.

Popular Songs and viral Musical trends Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts

Thick Of It by KSI

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

These songs resonated widely, reflecting the year's pop culture mood through music.

Sports personalities and teams garnered global attention Athletes like Imane Khelif, Mike Tyson, Lamine Yamal, Simone Biles, and Jake Paul drove sports-related searches.

Meanwhile, sports teams like New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Inter Miami CF, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and Boston Celtics attracted international attention this year.

Top travel destinations in Google Maps searches Search trends also highlighted popular parks, museums, and stadiums as key global destinations:

Top Parks globally: Central Park, New York, USA

Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines

Ohori Park, Fukuoka, Japan

Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain

Odori Park, Hokkaido, Japan

Top Museums Globally: The British Museum, London, UK

Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, São Paulo, Brazil

Science and Industry Museum, Chicago, USA

Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City, Mexico

Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain

Top Stadiums globally: Arena di Verona, Verona, Italy

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England

Tokyo Dome, Bunkyō, Japan

Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain