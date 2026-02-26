Google’s whimsical ‘Punch the Monkey’ animation charms Internet, 7.6 million likes and rising

Google has joined the celebration of the Internet's new favourite star – Punch the monkey.

Every netizen who recently looked up the viral Japanese macaque was in for a surprise as a charming Google search animation on Punch the Monkey fell like graffiti on the screen, capturing the heart of this global sensation.

This interactive feature is a nod to the overwhelming digital footprint left by the 7-month-old resident of Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo. The animation highlights the emotional resonance of Punch's journey, focusing on the visual cues that made him a household name across social media.

As users engage with the search results, the subtle animation serves as a tribute to the "Punch-mania" that has swept through timelines from Tokyo to New York.

It is more than just a technical Easter egg; it is a digital celebration of the comfort and joy the young primate has brought to millions. The numbers speak for themselves — the "Punch" phenomenon has reached staggering heights, with 7.6 million and counting likes on the Google animation alone.

Check out Google's ‘Punch the Monkey’ animation:

View full Image Google's ‘Punch the Monkey’ animation

What is Punch the Monkey’s story? Born in July 2025, Panchi-kun or Punch in English, is a Japanese macaque who was abandoned by his mother at birth at the Ichikawa City Zoo. He was first noticed by an onlooker who alerted zookeepers.

Japanese baby macaques typically cling to their mothers to build muscle strength and for a sense of security. So, Punch needed a swift intervention, and the zookeepers swung right into action.

Zookeeper Kosuke Shikano told Reuters that the zoo had experimented with substitutes, including rolled-up towels and other stuffed animals, before settling on the orange, bug-eyed orangutan by IKEA.

“This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold," Shikano said. "We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that’s why we chose it."

Punch has rarely been seen without it since, dragging the cuddly toy everywhere even though it is bigger than him, and delighting fans who have flocked to the zoo since videos of the two went viral.

Why did Punch's mother abandon him? Zookeeper Kosuke Shikano thinks Punch's mother abandoned him because of the extreme heat in July when she gave birth.

Is Punch fitting in with other monkeys? Punch has had some differences with the other monkeys as he has tried to communicate with them, but zookeepers say that is part of the learning process and he is steadily integrating with the troop.

"I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy," Shikano said.

In a recent viral video, an adult monkey was seen embracing Punch. The Internet is hopeful that now, with a friend by his side, Punch would be happier.