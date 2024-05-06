The road rage incident took place on the Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh near expo mart. The chase lasted for 10 minutes.

At midnight on Thursday, a family in Delhi's neighbouring Greater Noida was reportedly chased by four men in a BMW without a registration plate. The road rage incident was caught on the car dashboard camera of the family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The family was reportedly on their way to a hospital.

In the video shared by an X user, Prateek Singh, the frightened family was heard calling for help as the men in the BMW continued to chase the car of the family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, in the post, wrote: “Goons in BMW chased & attacked on family. Family was going to the hospital. BMW was without registration plate."

Singh also informed that the road rage incident took place on the Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh near expo mart.

In the video, the BMW, which was driving on the wrong side of the road, was seen overtaking the family's car. It drove past the driver's side of the family's car, narrowly missing to hit it by a few inches. However, the driver did not retaliate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMW driver was somehow angered and was seen taking a U-turn and then beginning to tail the family's car.

Soon, the family realized that they were being chased, and at a Y-junction on the deserted road of the Expressway, the BMW overtook and stopped in front of them.

Three angry men exited the BMW and began approaching the family car. The road rage victim chose to drive away to avoid any confrontation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chase did not end there. Four minutes later, the BMW overtook the vehicle again. Three men got out of the BMW, charged toward the victim's car and began throwing bottles at them.

The victim reversed his car and took a sharp U-turn to escape the situation, which could have escalated further.

"Stop at the police station...stop at the police station," the occupants of the car were heard saying in the video. The chase lasted for 10 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!