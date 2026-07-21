‘Goosebumps’: Argentina receive heroes’ welcome at home after World Cup loss; celebration goes viral | Watch

Argentina returned home to a hero's welcome despite their heartbreaking 0-1 World Cup final defeat to Spain. Thousands of supporters braved the cold and rain to greet the squad in Buenos Aires.

Coach Lionel Scaloni led the team off the plane to a red-carpet reception. A military band performed as the players arrived back at Ezeiza International Airport.

Captain Lionel Messi, however, did not return with the main squad on the flight. The Argentine Football Association earlier confirmed that several players would not be on the aircraft. Messi's absence was prominent in the images broadcast on local Argentine television.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Argentina fans react to the team's World Cup final loss? ⌵ Despite the heartbreaking 0-1 loss, Argentina fans greeted their team with a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires, expressing gratitude rather than disappointment. 2 Why was Lionel Messi's absence significant during Argentina's return after the World Cup? ⌵ Messi’s absence from the main flight back to Argentina was highly publicized and drew attention, highlighting his prominent role and emotional impact on the team and fans. 3 What events led to the viral celebration videos of Argentina's return home? ⌵ Videos of Argentina’s fan-filled celebrations went viral as supporters expressed overwhelming love for their team, despite the loss, showcasing unity and national pride. 4 How did the atmosphere differ between Argentina's current return and their previous World Cup victory celebration? ⌵ The current reception was marked by gratitude versus the celebratory atmosphere following their 2022 victory, as fans acknowledged their team’s effort rather than a trophy. 5 What criticisms did Argentina face regarding their behavior during the World Cup final? ⌵ Following the final, Argentina faced criticism for excessive fouling and poor sportsmanship, which overshadowed their performance and sparked discussions about their conduct.

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Several Argentine players did not return home immediately after the tournament. These include Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martínez. Julian Alvarez, Geronimo Rulli and Nicolas Paz are also staying abroad.

Others returning to Buenos Aires landed at Ezeiza Airport on Monday evening. They departed New York around 8 AM, Argentina time.

Families arrived earlier, alongside AFA executives, on a separate flight. Coach Lionel Scaloni travelled back with his coaching staff.

Fans gathered at the AFA training complex near the airport, draped in blue-and-white flags. Thousands more flocked to the iconic Obelisk, their traditional rallying point for football celebrations.

The reception stood in contrast to the scenes four years earlier following their 2022 triumph. At that time, millions filled the streets to celebrate their World Cup victory. This time, supporters came to express gratitude rather than to celebrate a trophy.

Fan Marga Ledezma, 36, thanked Messi for the joy he had brought over the years. "Argentinians will celebrate anyway," Al Jazeera quoted her as saying.

She thanked Leo for “all the years” he made people happy and requested that he not retire from international football. On criticism, she said, “I think they criticise us because we know what it’s like to suffer, that we get up, we fall down again, and we keep going.”

Argentina's final was also overshadowed by criticism of their conduct on the pitch. Their performance drew widespread condemnation for excessive fouling and poor sportsmanship throughout.

Many supporters highlighted the semi-final victory over England as the tournament's defining moment. That win carried extra emotional weight given the longstanding Falklands sovereignty dispute between the two nations.

Celebration goes viral The celebration videos have gone viral on social media. Many users say that they can’t stop watching them.

“My phone battery went from 100 to 10 looking at this,” wrote one of them.

“Bro, I'm thinking about supporting this again without Messi, even. This is total love for football,” posted one fan.

Another wrote, “It gives me goosebumps, so much love for my country, my people, my flag!”