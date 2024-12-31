A cinematic trailer of Mahabharata, created by artificial intelligence (AI), was released on YouTube. The video has mesmerised social media users. Check out some of the comments.

“Literally, God-Level AI but few voice over lacks depth.. plz considered professional dubbing artists,” wrote one social media user.

“The emotions on the faces of those characters...especially Draupadi and Dhuryodhana...wow...next level,” came from another while another commented, “You are making our expectations from cinema higher. Hope they create something like this.”

“Make full movie your work is awesome, this movie will break all the records of past in theatres,” suggested one user.

“It just surprises me sometimes to see Ai making better version of Mahabharat, Ramayan better than some humans. Great job admin, keep going!” remarked another user.

“This was simply outstanding, gave me goosebumps !!! The director n producers who are accurately able to reproduce the Mahabharata and do justice to the epic, will become the richest artists in history!” posted another user.

“Hats off & I'm looking forward to see more,” commented one user.

“This is the most epic thing i have seen in my life,” came from one user while another wrote, “Spectacular making, no one has ever had a vision like this, it is impossible to make a movie out of Mahabharat, but you equalled to the vision of Mahabharata that everyone has it, thanks for this.”

Despite enthusiastic response from social media users, the video has received nearly 3 lakh views only.

“Why hasn't this video reached 50million views yet?” wondered a user while adding, “The Ai driven visuals and smooth motion brought the Mahabharat to life. The ending gave me chills. Brilliant work!!”