‘Gosh, I love Bangalore’: Bengaluru-born NRI leaves heartfelt note before returning to New York

A Bengaluru-born NRI leaving the city has expressed his feelings about Bengaluru on Reddit. The user shared a heartfelt farewell note after a two-week stay in his hometown. The post, titled "Leaving Bangalore today" is an ode to the Silicon Valley of India.

The user was born and raised in Bangalore before moving to New York in 2014. He has been visiting Bengaluru annually for roughly three weeks each time since relocating. But, this particular visit, he wrote, felt distinctly different from all previous ones.

“Leaving today after a two-week stay. Back to New York. Some context - I’m from Bangalore. Born, school and everything. I moved to the US back in 2014, and ever since, it’s been the US. I used to visit every year for three odd weeks. But this time was different,” the user wrote.

"There’s a certain fresh aura to the city. There's a lot happening, and I’m genuinely happy to see folks starting to find their tribe. I noticed a distinct explorative tendency - a tad bit more than I usually saw growing up,” the user added.

The post touched on the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping career thinking. "Maybe for better or for worse, AI coming for your jobs is perhaps a catalyst to think beyond the conventional school-college-9-to-5 system," the user observed.

This shift in thinking, the user suggested, was visible on the streets and in conversations throughout the city.

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The user acknowledges that significant change is still needed in several areas. "A lot has to change. Including the education system. Financial literacy, civic sense, etc," he wrote.

Despite these reservations, the overall tone remained one of hope and genuine affection for the city.

The user signed off with a declaration: "But gosh, I love Bangalore!"

The user confirmed plans to return permanently to Bengaluru within five years.

Social Media Reaction The comments section reflected a similarly warm and proud sentiment among local readers. One user wrote: "OMG yes! There's something about this city. Unlike other cities."

"But the whole city functions with a startup energy," the user added.

One user offered a more grounded endorsement of the city. "BLR has always got it!!.....for the most part at least," the user noted.

Another user commented, "Home is home after all."