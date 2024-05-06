Dilip D'Souza— a neighbour of Indian cricket God Sachin Tendulkar and famous writer and journalist—Monday said that he got a very gracious call this afternoon from someone at the office of the legendary cricketer to explain their constraints and the efforts they were taking to keep noise to a minimum, adding that the other noisemakers should learn.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), D'Souza said," As a followup, I got a very gracious call this afternoon from someone at the office of @sachin_rt. He explained their constraints and the efforts they are making to keep noise to a minimum, and gave me a patient hearing. Far more than I can say about the other noisemakers here.

Earlier on late Sunday, D'Souza posted on the social media platform that loud construction noise was coming from Tendulkar's residence. D'Souza said that the cement mixer outside the veteran cricketer's home has been disturbing throughout the day and even at night.

He requested the cricketer to tell the people working on his home to ‘stick to reasonable hours'.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Dear @sachin_rt, it's nearly 9 pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise. Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much."

Soon the post went viral, amassing 572k views, 4.4k likes, 600 re-posts and 108 comments since posted late Sunday.

Netzines reaction

Many of the users suggested D'Souza that instead of posting on social media, he should have directly addressed the issue with the Mumbai Police.

“You can call 100 and they will do the needful. But you wanted some RTs hence instead of tagging @MumbaiPolice you are tagging Sachin. Also, building construction activity has permission till 10 pm by BMC.

There is a building construction happening next to my bldg and I have myself ( a woman ) gone there and got it stopped at 11.30 and on one occasion when they did not I call 100 and they came and halted it," A user reacted adding that “Not a woman and yet no courage to call the cops ?" in another post.

“Calling 100 Doesn't work. I called them once at 1 am in the night to stop some construction work outside my building. No one came!! I tweeted as well. Didn't work. We shouldn't have a problem if someone is using the power of social media to get their issues addressed,“ another user reacted.

Another user added, “So what's the problem? Have you not ever constructed a house before? The day of casting takes non stop cementing running into overnight. Have some compassion man!"

