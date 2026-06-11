'Got scolded for working too much': Indian professional shares culture shock moment in Norway. Internet reacts

A social media post comparing workplace expectations in India and Norway has struck a chord with thousands online, reigniting discussions around burnout, hustle culture and the elusive dream of work-life balance.

The post, shared by Vinod on X, recounts an experience from 15 years ago when he moved to Norway carrying what he described as a deeply ingrained Indian work ethic — one that celebrated long hours, skipped breaks and constant availability.

Advertisement

"15 years ago, I moved to Norway 🇳🇴... carrying my Indian work ethic - weekend work, skipped lunches, late evenings, and pushing myself even when I was not well," he wrote.

The Meeting He Thought Was Praise According to Vinod, he believed his hard work would be appreciated by his employer. Instead, he found himself being criticised.

Advertisement

"Then one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised," he wrote.

Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: CJP rally in Pune today over exam irregularities

What followed left him stunned.

"You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay."

His manager went on to explain why such behaviour was discouraged.

"Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it. Your juniors are watching you. If they see this, they will think this is what dedication means."

Vinod admitted he struggled to process the feedback at the time.

"I got scolded… for working too much."

A Different Definition Of Dedication The experience, he said, forced him to rethink assumptions he had carried from his professional life in India.

Advertisement

"I sat there confused. In India, this might have earned me a 'highly dedicated' remark. Here, it was a problem."

The incident eventually led to a deeper realisation about the personal cost of constantly chasing productivity.

"That day broke something in me."

"It made me see the hustle, the anxiety, and the need to keep grinding all the time - and for the first time, I broke in tears for everything it had quietly cost me."

He ended the post by asking users about their own workplace experiences.

"Your thoughts - how are bosses and corporate culture today for you."

Internet Shares Workplace Horror Stories The post quickly attracted comments from users who compared the story with their own experiences in India.

Advertisement

One user recalled being asked to continue working despite being seriously ill.

"One day, I had a high fever, and when I said I needed to leave, my boss asked me to complete two tasks before leaving. On the same day, I was hospitalized, and even then, half a day's salary was deducted. It was not about the money for me; it was about humanity."

"No dignity. Most of the employees have left the job due to a lack of dignity and respect in the workplace."

Another user suggested that little had changed.

"It's still same in India Vinod. Reading your posts feels like what we are missing in life. Sometimes I feel, wish I wouldn't have rejected the onsite offer few years back."

Advertisement

A third commenter compared the experience with working overseas.

"That's usual abroad. Since I have worked in US for just 5yrs my first and last actual job. But have heard alot in india things are horrible total chaos."

Others echoed concerns about workplace expectations in India.

"Work-life balance is a dream in India," one user wrote.

Another added, "This hit hard. In India, overworking is still seen as dedication, while healthy boundaries are viewed as weakness. Your Norwegian boss taught a powerful lesson real leadership protects well-being, not burnout. We need this culture shift badly. Thanks for sharing."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home 'Got scolded for working too much': Indian professional shares culture shock moment in Norway. Internet reacts