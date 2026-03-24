‘Gothagalla avarge’: Kannada banter steals show in Nikhil Kamath’s podcast with Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty

Entrepreneur and podcaster Nikhil Kamath is gearing up for one of the most high-profile episodes of his podcast WTF, featuring former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. While the guest list itself has generated buzz, it is a brief, unscripted moment in Kannada from the trailer that has struck a chord with viewers.

The nearly two-minute preview, recently shared online, offers a mix of humour and candid conversation. In one standout moment, Murty turns to Kamath and says in Kannada, “You know Kannada, I know Kannada,” before asking Sunak in English if he understands what they are saying. With a smile, Sunak replies that he does not.

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What follows is a playful aside between Kamath and Murty in Kannada, joking that they could say anything about him and he wouldn’t know — a moment that has since gone viral, especially among Indian audiences who appreciated the cultural nuance and spontaneity.

Sharing the trailer on X, Kamath added a personal touch, noting that Murty grew up just minutes away from him in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, while Sunak went on to become the first UK Prime Minister of Indian origin. He also described the episode as the podcast’s first featuring a couple, hinting at a more intimate format than previous conversations.

Beyond the humour, the trailer suggests the episode will explore deeper themes around relationships and personal identity. Speaking about marriage, Kamath describes it as a way to combat loneliness and ensure constant companionship. Sunak responds with equal candour, saying he could not function without his partner, reinforcing the idea of marriage as a foundational support system. Murty sums it up succinctly, calling it a bond between “soulmates.”

The conversation also appears to touch on more introspective territory, including Sunak’s political journey. In one segment, Kamath asks him about stepping down from the role of Prime Minister and what he took away from the experience — signalling that the discussion will move beyond light banter into reflections on leadership and loss.

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There are also lighter, unscripted exchanges that hint at the couple’s dynamic. When Kamath asks Sunak if he is the same at home as he appears in the interview, the former Prime Minister responds with humour, asking what exactly “like this” means, drawing laughter from both Kamath and Murty.

The trailer has been released on Kamath’s official YouTube channel and is already drawing strong engagement online. Many viewers have singled out the Kannada interaction as a highlight, with social media users praising its authenticity and relatability.

At a time when podcast conversations are increasingly polished and structured, the appeal of Kamath’s format seems to lie in its informality — allowing for moments that feel unfiltered and personal.

While the trailer offers only a glimpse, it sets the stage for a conversation that blends humour with reflection — spanning everything from marriage and identity to public life and personal transitions.