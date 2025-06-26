"Gotta stick around...": IIM alum sparks debate after denying salary slip to employee who worked 15 days

An IIM Indore alumna and entrepreneur is under fire on LinkedIn after she refused to issue a salary slip to a short-term employee, sparking a larger debate about workplace professionalism and employee rights.

The controversy began when the businesswoman shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a former employee who had worked at her firm for just over two weeks. The employee had requested a salary slip for academic documentation, but the request was declined.

“You know it’s 2025 when someone joins, leaves in 20 days, and still asks for a salary slip like they completed financial year closing,” she wrote in her LinkedIn post. “We still paid, because work deserves reward. But some formalities? You gotta stick around a little longer for those.”

In the exchange, the ex-employee had made a polite request, explaining that their college required proof of employment. The employer responded, saying that salary slips were only issued to employees who had worked for at least six months.

Backlash online Her post quickly drew sharp criticism from professionals and HR experts, who called it tone-deaf and unprofessional. Many argued that issuing a salary slip — regardless of the tenure — is a basic formality and legal right that helps interns and temporary workers secure future opportunities.

A user wrote, “I am surprised to see this post in 2025. A salary slip isn’t a favour. It’s a basic right, even if someone worked just 5 days. Especially for freshers, it’s not about entitlement. It’s about credibility.”

Another user commented, “I am ignorant of laws in your country but… it seems you’re admitting to a crime here. Labour and financial.”