Govardhan Puja 2024 date: When is the festival - Nov 1 or Nov 2? Check date, timing and other details here

Following Diwali on October 31, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 2, 2024. The festival honors Lord Krishna's triumph over Indra, featuring the worship of a cow dung Govardhan mountain and cows, emphasizing the importance of nature's gifts.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Govardhan Puja 2024 to be celebrated on November 2 after Diwali festivities
Govardhan Puja 2024 to be celebrated on November 2 after Diwali festivities

After Diwali in celebrated on October 31, Govardhan Puja 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 2. The festival is observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna over the God of Rain, Lord Indra. Here's all you need to know:

Govardhan Puja 2024 date and timings

Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras, followed by Chhoti Diwali, typically a day before Diwali. This year, however, Chhoti Diwali and Diwali coincided, as per Drik Panchang.

Govardhan Puja is usually observed the day after Diwali but will take place on November 2 this year. 

  • The Pratipada Tithi will start at 6:16 PM on November 1 and end at 8:21 PM on November 2. 
  • The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM
  •  The Sayankala Muhurat is from 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on November 2.

Govardhan Puja significance for Hindus

Govardhan Puja, celebrated on the first day of Kartik's Shukla Paksha, follows Diwali. A small Govardhan mountain made from cow dung is placed at the entrance, and cows are worshipped in honor of this day.

According to Hindu mythology, in Brij, preparations were underway to worship Lord Indra for rain. When Lord Krishna questioned this, his mother Yashoda explained that they honored Indra for providing rain, which helped feed the cows. Krishna argued that the Govardhan mountain should be worshipped instead, as it provided grazing grounds.

Angered, Indra caused heavy rains, leading to floods. To protect the people, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Mountain on his little finger, sheltering them. Realizing his error, Indra stopped the rain, and thus, Govardhan Puja began.

Govardhan Puja wishes:

1. May your family be blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity by the grace of Lord Shri Krishna on Govardhan Puja. Best wishes to you on Govardhan Puja.

2. Lord Krishna's love will protect you through difficulties in life. I hope he abundantly blesses you on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.

3. All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, and all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

4. May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.

5. Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope this Govardhan Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments. May Lord Krishna bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Govardhan Puja 2024 date: When is the festival - Nov 1 or Nov 2? Check date, timing and other details here

