After Diwali in celebrated on October 31, Govardhan Puja 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 2. The festival is observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna over the God of Rain, Lord Indra. Here's all you need to know:

Govardhan Puja 2024 date and timings Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras, followed by Chhoti Diwali, typically a day before Diwali. This year, however, Chhoti Diwali and Diwali coincided, as per Drik Panchang.

Govardhan Puja is usually observed the day after Diwali but will take place on November 2 this year.

The Pratipada Tithi will start at 6:16 PM on November 1 and end at 8:21 PM on November 2.

The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM

The Sayankala Muhurat is from 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on November 2. Govardhan Puja significance for Hindus Govardhan Puja, celebrated on the first day of Kartik's Shukla Paksha, follows Diwali. A small Govardhan mountain made from cow dung is placed at the entrance, and cows are worshipped in honor of this day.

According to Hindu mythology, in Brij, preparations were underway to worship Lord Indra for rain. When Lord Krishna questioned this, his mother Yashoda explained that they honored Indra for providing rain, which helped feed the cows. Krishna argued that the Govardhan mountain should be worshipped instead, as it provided grazing grounds.

Angered, Indra caused heavy rains, leading to floods. To protect the people, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Mountain on his little finger, sheltering them. Realizing his error, Indra stopped the rain, and thus, Govardhan Puja began.

3. All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, and all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

