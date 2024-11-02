Govardhan Puja 2024: Puja timing, muhurat, dos and don’ts, and more...

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Haryana.
Occurring just after the main Diwali night, the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna who lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by the rain god, Lord Indra.
Govardhan Puja celebrates the story of Lord Krishna saving the people of Gokul by lifting the Govardhan Hill with his little finger.
This act represents the triumph of faith and devotion over arrogance and pride, as Indra's anger was thwarted by Lord Krishna’s intervention.
Lord Krishna encouraged people to worship nature and respect the environment, and Govardhan Puja emphasizes this message by honoring nature, agriculture, and cow protection.
The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja, referring to the early morning period, is considered particularly auspicious for conducting the puja rituals.
This timing aligns with the beginning hours of the day, symbolizing purity and new beginnings.
Generally, the most auspicious time for Govardhan Puja falls during Pratipada Tithi. Observances are often carried out in the morning or mid-day hours after sunrise.
Pratipada Tithi Begins: 6:29 PM on 1 November 2024
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 8:04 PM on 2 November 2024
Pratahkala Muhurat Begins: 6:34 AM on 2 November 2024
Pratahkala Muhurat Ends: 8:45 AM on 2 November 2024
Sayankala Muhurat Begins: 3:33 PM on November 2
Sayankala Muhurat Ends: 5:53 PM 2 November 2024
