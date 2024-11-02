Govardhan Puja 2024: Puja timing, muhurat, dos and don'ts, and more...

Celebrated after Diwali, Govardhan Puja pays tribute to Lord Krishna for lifting Govardhan Hill, safeguarding Gokul from Lord Indra's wrath. This festival emphasizes respect for nature and agriculture, with rituals conducted during auspicious times, particularly during Pratipada Tithi.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Occurring just after the main Diwali night, the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna who lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by the rain god, Lord Indra.

Govardhan Puja: Significance Govardhan Puja celebrates the story of Lord Krishna saving the people of Gokul by lifting the Govardhan Hill with his little finger.

This act represents the triumph of faith and devotion over arrogance and pride, as Indra's anger was thwarted by Lord Krishna’s intervention.

Lord Krishna encouraged people to worship nature and respect the environment, and Govardhan Puja emphasizes this message by honoring nature, agriculture, and cow protection.

Govardhan Puja: Timings The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja, referring to the early morning period, is considered particularly auspicious for conducting the puja rituals.

This timing aligns with the beginning hours of the day, symbolizing purity and new beginnings.

Govardhan Puja: Muhurat Generally, the most auspicious time for Govardhan Puja falls during Pratipada Tithi. Observances are often carried out in the morning or mid-day hours after sunrise.

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 6:29 PM on 1 November 2024

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 8:04 PM on 2 November 2024

Pratahkala Muhurat Begins: 6:34 AM on 2 November 2024

Pratahkala Muhurat Ends: 8:45 AM on 2 November 2024

Sayankala Muhurat Begins: 3:33 PM on November 2

Sayankala Muhurat Ends: 5:53 PM 2 November 2024

Govardhan Puja: Do's & Don'ts Prepare a variety of vegetarian dishes as an offering (bhog) to Lord Krishna, representing the Annakut. Present the food with love and devotion.

Remember the message of the Govardhan story — respect nature, environment, and animals. If possible, feed cows, other animals, or donate food to those in need.

Pray to Lord Krishna with a sincere and humble heart, asking for protection, prosperity, and peace for everyone.

Continue lighting diyas (oil lamps) as it is part of the Diwali festivities, bringing light and positivity into your home.

Since Govardhan Puja is a deeply religious occasion, it’s best to abstain from non-vegetarian foods and alcohol.

Prepare only what is necessary for the offering and avoid wasting food. Share any excess food with others, honoring the spirit of Annakut and charity.

If decorating for the festival, try to use natural materials rather than plastic or synthetic items to respect the environment.