Government jobs better than earning crores in corporate position: Viral social media post sparks debate

A social media user has commented that government jobs are better than earning crores in a corporate position. The Twitter (now X) post has gone viral, garnering more than 7 lakh views.

Shreya, a software engineer by profession, shared that she sometimes felt their father had been right to suggest preparing for IAS or IFS instead of pursuing engineering. According to her, government jobs may not make one rich but offers peace of mind.

“At least in government jobs, you might not earn crores but you sleep peacefully. No layoffs. No “reorg” mail at 11 PM. No fear of waking up jobless,” she wrote.

“Society respects you. Family sleeps well knowing they’ll be taken care of. Maybe peace of mind > paycheck after all,” she added.

Shreya rubbished any “corruption tweets” targetted at her, “Not every govt employee is corrupt.”

Later, she replied to her post that her father had worked in the UPSC. So, she is aware of how the job is.

“To all the people sharing their POV of govt employees as if I have no idea - my father worked in UPSC I think I would I def have a fair idea about his life and work experience,” she wrote.

When one user commented that layoff could scare people who are good at their job, Shreya called layoffs “business decisions”. It was not related to someone’s performance, she said.

Social media reaction “I understand your sentiments, but the reality inside government service is quite different these days. From the outside, government jobs look peaceful. From the inside, it’s controlled chaos in slow motion. People still think government service is peace and prestige. In reality, it’s pressure wrapped in protocol,” commented another user.

Another user questioned her capabilities to clear UPSC: “What makes you feel that you could have cleared the exam? In my 6 years of preparation, wrote mains exam 3 time and gave interviews 3 times and every time missed by couple of marks.”

“Its not a child’s play to clear UPSC , lot of external factors are involved crores of Indian Youth waste their time preparing for it .It should be scrapped,” commented another.