Bollywood actor Govinda is usually known for sparking laughter with his hilarious dialogues in movies. Meanwhile Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for being outspoken. In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja said that only star kids get all the opportunities in Bollywood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about her daughter Tina Ahuja, Govinda's wife said that Tina was ready to work, but was not getting any opportunity. She said Tina was being overlooked due to the nepotism in Bollywood.

“Agar uske liye achha kaam aata hai, toh wo kyu nahi karegi? Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism band karo na. Doosre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka to do. (If she gets a good opportunity, then why wouldn’t she do it? Give her the opportunity to work. Stop nepotism. Give other people a chance to work too)" Tina Ahuja shared in ‘Hindi Rush's podcast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Sab ek hi group mai ho…’ says Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja further added that only a select group of star kids bag all the opportunities.

“Aap sab ek hi group mai ho…wohi group mein kaam hota hai. Baahar bhi toh dekho, log aur bhi baithe hain. Abhi bhi she is open to work. Kaam milega, woh karegi, usko shauk bhi hai bohot kaam karne ka. (Only a select group of star kids get work. Look outside, there are others too. Tina is open to work. If she gets work, she will do it. She is also very fond of working)," said Govinda's wife.

Govinda's wife alleged there was no level playing field in Bollywood and emphasised that numerous talented individuals were waiting for their turn to make a mark in the industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}