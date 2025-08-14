'GPT-5 has fluency and depth': Sam Altman talks AI, fatherhood on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

On the latest episode of People by WTF with Nikhil Kamath, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as offering “a fluency and a depth of intelligence… we haven’t had in any previous model,” adding that it’s now “painful” for him to switch to older versions.

The conversation spanned technology, education, entrepreneurship, and personal reflections. Altman revealed that India is currently OpenAI’s second-largest market, and could soon become the largest.

“India is now our second largest market in the world; it may become our largest,” the 40-year-old tech leader said. “If there is one large society in the world that seems most enthusiastic to transform with AI right now, it’s India. The excitement, the embrace of AI… the energy is incredible.”

The discussion also turned personal when Kamath, 38, asked about the importance of family, religion, and the future of social institutions. Altman, who has a son with partner Oliver Mulherin, said fatherhood has been more meaningful than he could have imagined.

“Family has always been an incredibly important thing to me and I didn’t even know how much I underestimated what it was actually going to be like,” he said. “It felt like the most important and meaningful and fulfilling thing I could imagine doing-- and it has so far exceeded all expectations.”

Released on YouTube this afternoon, the episode has already generated buzz, with viewers praising Kamath for securing another high-profile guest and for steering the conversation into both technological breakthroughs and personal insights.

A user wrote, “Impressive depth clear vision on GPT-5’s breakthroughs, real-world applications, and the human values guiding AI’s future. Balanced mix of tech insight, societal impact, and personal philosophy kept me hooked throughout.”

Another user commented, “The fact that Nikhil poses questions as a conversation with his guests instead of making it feel like an interview is what makes his podcast stand out from the rest by a very big margin.”