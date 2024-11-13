Graduation ring, lost in 1977, found in Barbados ocean; diver returns it to the owner

In 1977, Morgan Perigo lost his gold college graduation ring to the ocean during a trip to Barbados with his wife and two young sons. Despite numerous attempts to search for it, Perigo, who had graduated from McMaster University in Canada in 1965, could not recover the ring.

According to a report by CBS News, forty-seven years later, Morgan Perigo was reunited with his lost graduation ring. The unexpected recovery came about thanks to Alex Davis, a professional freediver who recently found the ring while using an underwater metal detector.

The ring had three distinct clues inscribed on it: the school's name, the year 1965, and the initials FMP. These details helped Davis identify the owner, and he later contacted McMaster University, leading to the ring's remarkable return to Perigo, the report said.

According to a report by the New York Times, while diving off the southern coast of Barbados with his metal detector, Alex Davis discovered a gold graduation ring marked with the year 1965, the name “McMaster University,” and the university's eagle emblem, featured a polished maroon stone—likely a garnet—set in the center, matching the school's colours.

After reaching out to the university’s alumni association, Alex Davis’s request was directed to Karen McQuigge, the director of alumni engagement at McMaster University. She quickly searched the alumni database and found a 1965 graduate named Frederick Morgan Perigo. McQuigge then provided Davis with Perigo's contact information, reported the New York Times.

Perigo shared with Davis and The Hamilton Spectator that he had lost the ring during a 1975 vacation and thought it was gone for good. While on the beach in Barbados with his young son, a wave knocked the child down, and as Perigo helped him up, his ring slipped off and was swept into the ocean. Despite searching the beach, the family was unable to recover it, said the report.

“The sea gives and the sea takes,” Davis told NYT. He added that giving the ring back to its rightful owner was a no-brainer: “I never felt like it was my ring.”