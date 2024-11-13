Graduation ring, lost in 1977, found in Barbados ocean; diver returns it to the owner

During a family trip to Barbados, Morgan Perigo lost his gold graduation ring in 1977. After 47 years, freediver Alex Davis found it using a metal detector and returned it to Perigo, thanks to the ring's distinctive markings that led to identifying its owner.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM IST
In 1977, Morgan Perigo lost his gold college graduation ring to the ocean during a trip to Barbados with his wife and two young sons. (Photo: X)
In 1977, Morgan Perigo lost his gold college graduation ring to the ocean during a trip to Barbados with his wife and two young sons. (Photo: X)

In 1977, Morgan Perigo lost his gold college graduation ring to the ocean during a trip to Barbados with his wife and two young sons. Despite numerous attempts to search for it, Perigo, who had graduated from McMaster University in Canada in 1965, could not recover the ring.

Also Read: Kate Middleton has ditched her engagement ring, originally owned by Princess Diana, because…

According to a report by CBS News, forty-seven years later, Morgan Perigo was reunited with his lost graduation ring. The unexpected recovery came about thanks to Alex Davis, a professional freediver who recently found the ring while using an underwater metal detector.

The ring had three distinct clues inscribed on it: the school's name, the year 1965, and the initials FMP. These details helped Davis identify the owner, and he later contacted McMaster University, leading to the ring's remarkable return to Perigo, the report said.

According to a report by the New York Times, while diving off the southern coast of Barbados with his metal detector, Alex Davis discovered a gold graduation ring marked with the year 1965, the name “McMaster University,” and the university's eagle emblem, featured a polished maroon stone—likely a garnet—set in the center, matching the school's colours.

Also Read: Indians worship gold unlike anywhere else, says Bvlgari boss

After reaching out to the university’s alumni association, Alex Davis’s request was directed to Karen McQuigge, the director of alumni engagement at McMaster University. She quickly searched the alumni database and found a 1965 graduate named Frederick Morgan Perigo. McQuigge then provided Davis with Perigo's contact information, reported the New York Times.

Perigo shared with Davis and The Hamilton Spectator that he had lost the ring during a 1975 vacation and thought it was gone for good. While on the beach in Barbados with his young son, a wave knocked the child down, and as Perigo helped him up, his ring slipped off and was swept into the ocean. Despite searching the beach, the family was unable to recover it, said the report.

Also Read: ‘Sculpture by the Sea’: 8 Indian artworks get some sun on Bondi Beach

The sea gives and the sea takes.

“The sea gives and the sea takes,” Davis told NYT. He added that giving the ring back to its rightful owner was a no-brainer: “I never felt like it was my ring.”

Moreover, the ring was in near-perfect condition, with almost no corrosion, and the central stone was unblemished, its surface gleaming in the soft light.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGraduation ring, lost in 1977, found in Barbados ocean; diver returns it to the owner

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    284.45
    11:10 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.8 (-2%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.55
    11:10 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-2.5%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.45
    11:10 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.5 (0.19%)

    Tata Power share price

    408.90
    11:10 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.35 (-1.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    927.00
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -60.4 (-6.12%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    63.80
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-6.11%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,132.40
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -57.25 (-4.81%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,340.25
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -614.9 (-4.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    312.45
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    28.3 (9.96%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    275.10
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    24.55 (9.8%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,247.30
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    43.55 (3.62%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    698.85
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.2 (3.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.