Grammy 2025: Taylor Swift ‘pays tribute’ to boyfriend Travis Kelce; fans react

Taylor Swift was dressed to impress in a sexy, sparkly red one-shoulder mini-dress at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, but her thigh-high chain with a ‘T’ charm grabbed a lot more attention at the event.

Social media was abuzz with speculation about the message she was trying to convey through her choice of colour at the event and the naughty little charm.

Taylor Swift wore a short red sparkler by Vivienne Westwood.

Madeline Hirsch, fashion features director for InStyle, said it's her favourite of hers to date. “You can’t go wrong with a Vivienne Westwood minidress, and she’s been wearing the designer quite a bit over the past year.”

What can the colour red of Taylor Swift's Grammy dress mean? Red is the title of one of her albums, but it is also the signature colour of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. Speculation ran rampant on social media about the message she was trying to convey.

Why is there a talk about Taylor Swift's ‘T’ charm? Taylor Swift wore a little thigh chain at one side of the dress' hem dangling with red jewels, including a tiny “T”.

The “T” begged the question -- did it stand for Taylor, Travis or both?

Taylor Swift wore a ’T’ charm

Taylor Swift fans, better known as Swifties, are convinced that it refers to her boyfriend Travis.

“The T on her thigh is absolutely GAGGING me and her wearing red for The Chiefs???” a fan said.

“I think the T on her thigh stands for Travis and the chiefs red is a strong statement of support for him. He’s not here from what we can see but he’s probably close by,” said another fan.

“I love that when Taylor wears T initial jewellery, it’s always so controversial for who it’s for. Her or Travis. That’s probably why she does it. Because we’ll never know. Only she knows for sure,” a swiftie said.

Why was Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, not at the Grammy Awards 2025? Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, could not attend the 2025 Grammy Awards due to his commitment to preparing for Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans, and Kelce remained with his team to focus on practice and travel arrangements.

This scheduling conflict is not new for the couple; Kelce also missed the 2024 Grammys for similar reasons.

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammy this year? At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift received no new awards despite being nominated in multiple categories. She was nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department.

Previously, Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards, including a record-breaking fourth win for Album of the Year in 2024 with her album “Midnights”.

However, the singer shared one of the biggest moments of the evening, as she presented the award for Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys to Beyoncé, who became the first Black woman to ever win in the category.