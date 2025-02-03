The 67th Grammy Awards began with Trevor Noah’s opening speech, honoring those impacted by the fires. He promised a show that celebrates both the victims and “the city that gave us so much music.”

Beyonce and Miley Cyrus won the Grammy Award for best country duo or group performance on Sunday in one of the first honors handed out at the highest accolades in the music business. The pair won the trophy for "II Most Wanted," a song on Beyonce's album "Cowboy Carter," during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the primetime show.