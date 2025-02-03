Grammy Awards 2025 Winners: Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and more - know who took home top honours. See full list here

Updated3 Feb 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2025 Winners: Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for best country album to Beyonce for ’COWBOY CARTER’ during the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo)

The 67th Grammy Awards began with Trevor Noah’s opening speech, honoring those impacted by the fires. He promised a show that celebrates both the victims and “the city that gave us so much music.”

Beyonce and Miley Cyrus won the Grammy Award for best country duo or group performance on Sunday in one of the first honors handed out at the highest accolades in the music business. The pair won the trophy for "II Most Wanted," a song on Beyonce's album "Cowboy Carter," during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the primetime show.

Know full list of winners here:

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Short n' Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Rap Album winner 

'Alligator Bites Never Heal,' Doechii

Best country album

Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 08:14 AM IST
