Did Grammys producer defend Bianca Censori’s nearly ‘naked’ appearance? Raj Kapoor says ’In the music industry...’

  • After Bianca Censori's controversial outfit at the 2025 Grammys, an executive producer from the awards ceremony spoke about the Grammys dress code.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated5 Feb 2025, 08:34 PM IST
Did Grammys producer defend Bianca Censori’s nearly ‘naked’ appearance? Raj Kapoor says ’In the music industry...’(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bianca Censori Grammy outfit: It has been over three days since Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori appeared nearly ‘naked’ onthe Grammys 2025 Red Carpet. However, the discussions surrounding her outfit are still ongoing.

Recently, an executive producer behind the 2025 Grammy Awards, Raj Kapoor, mentioned about the dress codes for those performing on stage, and the ones attending the award ceremony.

The producer told People that “artistic black-tie” is the dress code listed for the show's guests, but added that in the “music industry”, it was "up for interpretation.”

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer,” People quoted Raj Kapoor as saying.

Did Bianca Censori break the rules?

Following the ‘nearly naked’ appearance at the Grammys 2025, Bianca Censori and Kanye West were soon escorted out, reported New York Times.

Although no charges have been filed against Bianca Censori, her outfit broke several dress code guidelines.

According to a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory" shared by Deadline in 2013, Censori’s outfit may have violated several rules set by CBS Program Practices. The advisory stipulates that “buttocks and female breasts” should be "adequately covered," and that sheer or see-through clothing which could potentially expose female breast nipples should be avoided. It also prohibits "exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttock and buttock crack." Additionally, the advisory requires that the “genital region is adequately covered to prevent visible ‘puffy’ bare skin exposure.”

In California, where the ceremony took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, indecent exposure is considered an offense when someone "intentionally exposes their genitals or naked body in front of someone who could be offended or annoyed." This means Bianca Censori may have also violated city and state public indecency laws, reported People.

 

