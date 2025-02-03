Grammys 2025: Kanye West's partner Bianca Censori created headlines for wearing a barely-there, seemingly transparent dress. But Bianca Censori's outfit was only a part of the series of awkward moments that the 67th edition of the music industry's largest award show witnessed.

From Trevor Noah's mispronunciation, Keltie Knight tumbling on the red carpet, to Jaden Smith's appearance with a castle on his head— here's a look at the jaw-dropping moments at the Grammys 2025.

Jaden Smith carries a castle on his head at the Grammys 2025 Jaden Smith made a bold statement at the Grammys 2025 by wearing a castle on his head during his red carpet appearance.

The "Summertime in Paris" singer posed for photos with a large black castle-shaped headpiece, featuring a circular cut-out for his face. Beneath the striking accessory, Jaden wore a classic black suit, though the reason behind his architectural choice remains unclear. The headpiece was created by Transylvanian designer Dora Abodi, reported The New York Times.

Keltie Knight stumbles on red carpet E! News host and LadyGang podcaster Keltie Knight shared a clip on Instagram, which shows her tumbling on the Grammys 2025 red carpet while walking in her mega Aquazzura platform heels. "Why does something happen on every red carpet? Just let me live," Knight captioned the post.

Clairo Brasil's ‘ummmm’ ‘Bubble gum’ singer Clairo Brasil's expression was worth a 1000 words when a reporter told her that the “bisexual men of Brooklyn” think she makes music for them. A long “Ummm,” with her eyes looking here and there was Clairo's response when the reporter asked her if she would like to say anything about the comment.