American rapper Kanye West has lost a contract worth US$20 million (S$27.1 million) in Japan after controversy at the Grammys.

Kanye West appeared with his wife, Bianca Censori, at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. On the red carpet, she wore a semi-transparent outfit that allegedly cost West a lucrative contract.

Bianca, a 30-year-old model, moved her black fluffy coat to reveal a transparent mesh slip dress during the red carpet appearance.

“Kanye is just ******* up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan,” British news outlet Daily Mail reported, citing sources.

The popular rapper was supposed to perform for two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. However, after the latest controversial incident, the makers of the event have cancelled Kanye's appearance.

“Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan,” an insider told Daily Mail.

West has “greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people,” they added.

Kanye West married Censori in 2022, and he has been living in a hotel in Japan since last year. West never thought that the concert organisers would cancel his appearance from the show.

“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” a source said.