Grammys 2025: Kanye West loses $20 million contract in Japan after Bianca Censori’s ’naked’ outfit controversy

Kanye West lost a $20 million contract in Japan following controversy at the Grammys, where his wife Bianca, wore a revealing outfit. 

Livemint
Published4 Feb 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Kanye West has lost a contract worth US$20 million (S$27.1 million) in Japan.(AP)

American rapper Kanye West has lost a contract worth US$20 million (S$27.1 million) in Japan after controversy at the Grammys.

Kanye West appeared with his wife, Bianca Censori, at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. On the red carpet, she wore a semi-transparent outfit that allegedly cost West a lucrative contract.

Bianca, a 30-year-old model, moved her black fluffy coat to reveal a transparent mesh slip dress during the red carpet appearance.

 

Also Read | Kanye West gazed at nude Bianca Censori as ‘his award-worthy success’

Kanye is just ******* up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan,” British news outlet Daily Mail reported, citing sources.

Advertisement

The popular rapper was supposed to perform for two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. However, after the latest controversial incident, the makers of the event have cancelled Kanye's appearance.

“Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan,” an insider told Daily Mail.

 

Also Read | Who is Bianca Censori? Kanye West’s wife at the center of Grammys controversy

West has “greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people,” they added.

Advertisement

Kanye West married Censori in 2022, and he has been living in a hotel in Japan since last year. West never thought that the concert organisers would cancel his appearance from the show.

 

Also Read | Grammys 2025: Kanye West and Bianca Censori escorted out of event? Here’s why

“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” a source said.

“He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He's just not welcome anymore. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full-time, and I guess he did not see this coming,” the source added.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsGrammys 2025: Kanye West loses $20 million contract in Japan after Bianca Censori’s ’naked’ outfit controversy
First Published:4 Feb 2025, 04:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget