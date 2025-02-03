Shocking: Social media reacts to Grammy 2025 snub for Ustad Zakir Hussain, ’Real Shame’

Grammys 2025: Liam Payne, Ella Jenkins, Joe Chambers — the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the 67th Grammy Awards had the names of almost all the iconic musicians, but missed out one Indian maestro — Zakir Hussain. Social media has been abuzz with netizens reacting to the incident.

“Shame not to see 4 time winner and multiple times nominee Zakir Hussain in the Grammy tribute to artists lost recently. Real shame,” commented one netizen.

Zakir Hussain missing in Grammys 2025 ‘In Memoriam’ segment The Grammys 2025, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Every year, the Grammys pays tribute to industry legends who died in the year gone by in its 'In Memoriam' montage.

However, Zakir Hussain, India's most noted tabla player, who passed away on December 15, last year, was not honoured with a mention in the Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ section.

Zakir Hussain was the first musician from India to receive three Grammys at the Awards ceremony in 2024. He was 73-years-old, when he died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital.

Netizens react to the incident “Dude where the hell is ustaad zakir hussain???” wrote one user, along with the video of Coldplay front man Chris Martin's tribute to Liam Payne, and other deceased music icons at the Grammys 2025.

“ How come no mention of Zakir Hussain in Grammy obituary #Grammys2025 he was a winner last year,” opined another netizen.

"Big miss. I didn't see @RecordingAcad mention Zakir Hussain in the memoriam section. #GRAMMYs," said another.

Grammys 2025 'In Memoriam' segment Coldplay's Chris Martin, performed the 'In Memoriam tribute' with guitarist Grace Bowers at the Grammys 2025.

This year, the Grammys honoured musicians such as Liam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Tito Jackson, Joe Chambers, Jack Jones, Mary Martin, Marianne Faithfull, Seiji Ozawa, and Ella Jenkins.