A graphic designer with 14 years of work experience turns an auto-driver after losing his job due to cost-cutting. Kamlesh Kamtekar, who worked as Assistant Creative Manager, lost his job five months ago. He shared his experience on LinkedIn.

"It’s almost 5 months completed that I have lost my job due to company cost-cutting. As a Assistant Creative Manager with having 14 years of experience in Graphic Designing I had trying to find new job after losing my previous job," Kamtekar wrote.

“Even after 5 months, I still haven't found a new job. I had try also with lots of references, with my friends. But till yet I don't get new job. I had lots of applied on linkedin also, but every time my application was getting rejected," he added.

One of the reasons Kamtekar could not find a job is the lack of a role suiting his work experience. Most companies did not have a budget to pay him.

"Sorry we don't have budget for your current role, Or we don't have such a role as per your experience. Someone says can you work on low salary budget?….." this type of feedback I had received in this last 5 month," he stated.

Following this, he thought of starting his own business and earning money.

“After this feedback, I thought, why not start my own business and earn money at the same low salary instead of working somewhere else? At least I will have my own income. Then I decided “भाड मे जाये नोकरी अब खुदका Business करेंगे" but not in my current field ( I will let go of this job, now I will do my own business)," Kamtekar wrote.

Hence, he decided to drive an auto, leaving his designing skills.

“So I decided to sacrifice my all designing skills and drive an auto rickshaw. Give me your blessing for my new business. Thank you," he added.

His post garnered responses from several social media users.

One of the users commented, "Bro, it takes real courage to step out of our comfort zone and venture into something completely new. You've become a true example of perseverance—showing everyone who's given up that it's possible to keep going. The way you've handled this is truly inspiring.

And it's so true—corporate life in India is getting tougher by the day. It feels less like work and more like constantly proving you're the right fit for the job, whether you're putting in 8 hours or slogging through 18-hour days. I fully support your decision. Keep going strong!"

“This is so inspirational am sure that you might meet some advtg Or brand and they would be hiring and requiring ur services am sure it will happen," wrote one user.