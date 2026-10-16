‘Greatest thing I’ve ever seen’; ‘alien technology’: Internet reacts as Musk shows demo of Tesla flying car Roadster

Elon Musk’s redesigned Tesla Roadster, developed in collaboration with SpaceX, has sparked a buzz online after a demonstration showed the electric sports car performing aerial manoeuvres using rocket-style thrusters.

Elon Musk’s latest Tesla Roadster demonstration has taken the internet by storm, with social media users calling the electric sports car futuristic and describing its aerial stunts as among the most spectacular product demonstrations they have seen.

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Tesla unveiled the redesigned Roadster on Thursday, showcasing a white two-seater vehicle that performed a series of dramatic manoeuvres, including turning in mid-air and jumping over other vehicles. Developed in collaboration with Musk’s rocket company SpaceX, the vehicle features rocket-style thrusters that were demonstrated during the event.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Tesla’s redesigned Roadster demonstration show? ⌵ The two-seater performed aerial manoeuvres, including turning in mid-air and jumping over other vehicles, using rocket-style thrusters. The demonstration took place in controlled conditions. 2 Can the Tesla Roadster fly on public roads? ⌵ The demonstration showed short aerial manoeuvres, but Tesla has not demonstrated a practical flight range or routine. The legality and safety of using its airborne features on public roads remain unclear. 3 When will the new Tesla Roadster go into production? ⌵ Tesla has said production is planned to begin in 2028. The company has not specified a customer delivery date. 4 What are the new Tesla Roadster’s speed, acceleration and range claims? ⌵ Tesla says the Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than one second, exceed 230 mph and travel more than 300 miles on a charge. 5 How much will the redesigned Tesla Roadster cost? ⌵ Tesla has not announced final prices for the redesigned Roadster. Reported reservation deposits are $50,000 for the Performance version and $250,000 for the Thrust version; these are deposits, not confirmed vehicle prices.

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The demonstration prompted a flurry of reactions on X, with users expressing amazement at the vehicle’s capabilities while others questioned the practicality of such technology on public roads.

Internet reacts to Elon Musk’s flying Tesla Roadster One user praised the demonstration, writing, “Blown away by the new Tesla Roadster. The Jetsons would be proud. The flying/hopping part is obviously impractical for public roads—but the real point is that Tesla and SpaceX actually made it work.”

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Another user shared an enthusiastic reaction to the footage, writing, “THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE. Elon Musk's new Tesla Roadster just FLIPPED AND FLEW OVER Tesla Cars. Elon Musk is an Alien visiting Earth to show us Humans really cool things. THIS IS ALIEN TECHNOLOGY. THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO ON 𝕏. ELON MUSK DID THE IMPOSSIBLE.”

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A third user commented, "A Tesla that can FLY? The future of automobiles is getting WILD!"

The demonstration also sparked a discussion about innovation and the role of market incentives. One user wrote, "This is why capitalism matters. Not because every outcome is fair, but because incentives drive people to take risks, build things and solve problems. Without that, a lot of world-changing innovation never happens. Also, this is too cool,"

Another user summed up their reaction in a brief post, writing, "Greatest thing I’ve ever seen".

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The excitement extended beyond online reactions. Tesla fan and investor Sawyer Merritt, who said he witnessed the demonstration in person, posted on X, "That was the most insane product demo I've ever seen," adding, “I just saw this in person, and I'm still asking how this wasn't AI.”

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Tesla Roadster: Production timeline, speed and range Tesla said production of the redesigned Roadster would begin in 2028, more than a decade after the company first unveiled a prototype of the next-generation electric sports car.

Tesla vehicle engineering chief Lars Moravy said the Roadster could accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than one second and reach a top speed of more than 230 mph (370 kph).

"Definitely much faster than that," Musk said, adding, "I think you've got to crack halfway to the speed of sound."

The vehicle is also expected to offer a range of more than 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge. That is less than half the range Musk promised in 2017, when Tesla first revealed a prototype of the second-generation Roadster and said deliveries would begin in 2020.

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Tesla has not specified a target price for the redesigned model at the latest event. Nearly a decade ago, the company quoted a base price of $200,000 for the vehicle.

The original Roadster, launched in 2008 and sold until 2012, was Tesla’s first electric vehicle and used a Lotus Elise chassis. The model helped establish the company’s early credentials in electric sports cars before it expanded its lineup to include the Model S and Model 3 sedans and Model X and Model Y SUVs.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.