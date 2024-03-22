Who is Grecia Munoz? 5 things about Mexican entrepreneur married to Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal
The buzz began on social media with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal sharing a picture with Grecia Munoz on social media after which the sources close to the Zomato founder confirmed that the the duo is married
