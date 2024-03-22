Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal reportedly married Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz two months ago and the couple returned from their honeymoon in February, people familiar with the developments said. The buzz began on social media with Deepinder Goyal sharing a picture with Grecia Munoz after which the sources close to the Zomato founder confirmed that the the duo is married. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Grecia Munoz? 1. Grecia Munoz is a Mexican-born ex-model, who previously worked in the entertainment industry and also hosted television shows.

2. As a model, Grecia Munoz participated in several fashion events and was the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in 2022.

3. The people close to the family claimed that Grecia Munoz has now stepped away from modeling and is working on her own startup.

4. Her Instagram bio says that she is “now at home in India" and shared pictures at various tourist places in Delhi like Qutub Minar, Red Fort etc.

5. Grecia Munoz seems to be interested in traveling as she has pictures from various parts of the world- like the US, India, France, etc.

This is Deepinder Goyal's second marriage as earlier, the Zomato founder was married to Kanchan Joshi. The couple studied together at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and were in the same department. As per the report, Kanchan Joshi is a professor at the University of Delhi, and the reason of her separation from Deepinder Goyal is not public.

The news about Deepinder Goyal's marriage with Grecia Munoz came two days after Zomato faced intense backlash on social media for their newly launched “pure veg mode." Deepinder Goyal attempted to reassure the customers about the rationale of the move, but was forced to roll back the green uniforms for the “pure veg fleet" and cleared that all Zomato delivery executives will wear the usual red uniform.



