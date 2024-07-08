Greek God’s ancient marble statue discovered in ‘very good condition’ during excavation in Roman sewer

Bulgarian archaeologists found a well-preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes in an ancient Roman sewer in Heraclea Sintica.

Written By Mausam Jha
First Published8 Jul 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Archaeologists stand next to a marble statue, uncovered at the site of the remains of the ancient city of Heraclea Sinitica, near the village of Rupite, Bulgaria, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Archaeologists stand next to a marble statue, uncovered at the site of the remains of the ancient city of Heraclea Sinitica, near the village of Rupite, Bulgaria, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva(REUTERS)

Bulgarian archaeologists made an unexpected discovery this week during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer—a well-preserved marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.

The 6.8-foot (2-meter) tall statue was unearthed during excavation at the site of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica in southwestern Bulgaria, near the Greek border, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Iconic Louvre work ‘Winged Victory’ to be restored

The archaeologists leading the excavation explained that the well-preserved marble statue of Hermes was found in the ancient Roman sewer because it had been deliberately placed there and covered with soil following a devastating earthquake around A.D. 388.

Archaeologists stand next to a marble statue, uncovered at the site of the remains of the ancient city of Heraclea Sinitica, near the village of Rupite, Bulgaria, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

“Its head is preserved. (It's in a) very good condition. There are a few fractures on the hands,” said Lyudmil Vagalinski, who led the team of archaeologists, adding that the statue was a Roman copy of an ancient Greek original.

Heraclea Sintica, a vast city, was established by the ancient Macedonian king Philip II of Macedon between 356 B.C. and 339 B.C. in what is currently the Bulgarian region of Pirin Macedonia.

According to archaeologists, it is likely that the residents of Heraclea Sintica endeavored to safeguard the statue even after Christianity became the official religion of the Roman Empire.

“Everything pagan was forbidden, and they have joined the new ideology, but apparently, they took care of their old deities,” he said.

After the earthquake, the Heraclea Sintica fell into a rapid decline and was abandoned by around A.D. 500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 01:00 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsGreek God’s ancient marble statue discovered in ‘very good condition’ during excavation in Roman sewer

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.65
01:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.1 (-1.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
01:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.70
01:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
5.5 (1.91%)

Bharat Electronics

333.85
01:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
9.85 (3.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

476.90
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
40.3 (9.23%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

201.20
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
12.9 (6.85%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,083.20
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
66.05 (6.49%)

Metro Brands

1,291.65
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
76.7 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue