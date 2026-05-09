Green-coated cucumbers sold at Bihar railway station? Viral video sparks outrage

A disturbing video allegedly showing cucumber vendors colouring pale cucumbers bright green before selling them to passengers at Katihar Junction railway station has sparked outrage on social media and led to immediate action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
Nine women vendors, including the woman featured in the viral video, had been detained for questioning after the footage surfaced online, NDTV reported.
The clip, reportedly recorded on platforms 7 and 8 of the railway station, showed two women sitting on the platform applying a bright green substance to peeled or faded cucumbers before offering them for sale to travellers. The video quickly drew widespread criticism after allegations emerged that chemical colouring was allegedly being used to make the cucumbers look fresher and more attractive to passengers buying snacks during train journeys.
Cucumbers are widely sold at railway stations across the country, particularly during the summer season, as travellers often buy them as a light and refreshing snack. However, the viral footage has alarmed many users over the suspected use of artificial colouring on food items meant for immediate consumption.
According to an NDTV report, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Katihar acted after the video began circulating online. Katihar RPF Inspector Vikram said that nine women involved in selling cucumbers in this manner at the station had been detained for questioning. The woman seen in the viral clip was also among those taken into custody.
Inspector Vikram further stated that the accused woman allegedly admitted that the green substance used resembled colouring commonly added to sweets prepared during weddings. Officials are now examining the exact nature and composition of the substance while legal proceedings in the matter are being initiated.
The video drew sharp reactions online, with several users expressing anger and concern over the alleged practice. One user wrote, “This is extremely dangerous and should be treated as a serious food safety violation.” Another commented, “People buy cucumbers thinking they are eating something healthy, but this is shocking.”
A third user said, “Strict action should be taken against anyone using artificial colours on food items.” Another wrote, “Railway authorities must regularly inspect vendors and food items sold on platforms.”
One user added, “This is why people are scared to eat anything sold in open places.” Another remarked, “Passengers deserve safe and hygienic food, not such harmful practices.”
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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