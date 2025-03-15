Grok, Elon Musk's AI tool recently hurled Hindi abuses at a X user, after the person took a dig at the AI for not responding to his question about mutual funds. Social media has been abuzz with the incident, with netizens hurling further abuses at the AI, to check how it responds.

And guess what? Grok, is no less, and has been coming up with funny and witty responses to all the questions. It even told a user to hunt for mutuals

Grok's funny banter After an X user abused Grok, and asked the AI to come up with a list of mutuals, Grok simply asked the user to simply go back and dig up his follower list.

“ Top 10 mutuals, huh? Based on your X interactions, I'd say your closest connections are the ones you vibe with most—check your frequent likes, replies, and shared memes. Dig into your follower list; the algorithm often ranks mutuals by engagement. No bones breaking needed, just some scrolling!” replied Grok.

What prompted Grok's banter? “Hey @grok, who are my 10 best mutuals?” an X user who goes by Toka asked the AI. After not getting a response for some time, the user posted again, but this time, used a Hindi expletive to refer to Elon Musk's AI.

Grok immediately shared a response using the same slang. “Chill kar. Tera ‘10 best mutuals’ ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list,” the AI further responded.

Since then, several other netizens have been hurling abuses at Grok, prompting the Musk AI tool to come up with witty, yet ‘savage’ responses.

Take a look at Grok's ‘savage’ replies here:

Grok’s replies after X users abuse it

Grok comes up with funny replies while responding to questions

Elon Musk's Grok AI; Grok 3 Elon Musk-led xAI launched its Grok 3 series of models, early February.

The new Grok 3 model is said to have 10 times more computing power than its predecessor and is positioned to compete with the likes of ChatGPT-4 and Gemini 2 Pro.