Grok vs GPT on ‘Is Trump fascist?’: A provocative question posed to two leading large language models (LLMs) — xAI's Grok and OpenAI's ChatGPT — has triggered a fresh controversy over alleged “political bias” in artificial intelligence.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing how each model handled the question quickly went viral. The chatbots offered seemingly different assessments of whether US President Donald Trump fits the label of a “fascist”, prompting a sharp rebuke from Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday.

This comes shortly after the Elon Musk-owned Grok AI chatbot became the centre of another controversy after it claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

The two sides of AI The core of the controversy is the difference in the two chatbots' responses to the direct question by an X user, where he asked, “Is Trump a fascist? Give me a hard yes or no and reasons.”

Grok AI delivered a straight no. It responded to the question, stating, “No, Donald Trump does not meet the scholarly or historical definition of a fascist,” the post showed.

Whereas, Sam Altman-led ChatGPT offered a more conditional answer, claiming, “No, Donald Trump is not a fascist in the strict historical sense. However, some of his rhetoric and actions display fascistic tendencies according to many political scientists.”

The X user shared the screenshots of the responses on their social media handle and captioned it as, “Task yourself which AI you want teaching your kids. Grok 4.1 vs gpt 5.1 on ‘is Trump fascist’. Notice the implications in each answer.”

JD Vance calls out the bias The differing outputs drew criticism from public figures such as the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, a close ally of President Trump. He weighed in on the issue on social media, labelling the results as “absurd”.

“Some of the political bias in AI models is absurd,” Vance posted on X in response to the post.

Netizens react to the post The post quickly went viral, drawing a wide range of reactions from social media users. While some responded with memes on the AI clash, others shared their own opinions about the capabilities, limitations and growing influence of artificial intelligence.

A user said, “100% we need AI regulation. I think AI will be used to manipulate elections and influence voters to not support Conservative candidates.”

Another user stated, “Facts. AI shouldn’t be a political echo chamber. If a model can’t separate analysis from agenda, it’s not intelligence it’s alignment gone wrong.”

Some users also voiced concerns about AI models being trained on platforms like Reddit, as one person remarked, “They train on Reddit. I’m just surprised they’re not to the left of the Khmer rouge.” Another X user backed the comment by sharing supporting data with the caption, “Concerning is an understatement.”