Groom’s Bollywood dance to 'Dhoom Machale' wins hearts online, Hrithik Roshan says 'Love it'

An American groom has taken the internet by storm after a video of him dancing to Dhoom Machale at his wedding went viral.

Shared by the Instagram account Lettering by Sav, the clip shows the groom—dressed in just his wedding vest and trousers—pulling off energetic moves to the iconic Bollywood number alongside his friends. The video was cheekily captioned, “When a white boy marries a brown girl.”

The surprise twist? Hrithik Roshan, who starred in Dhoom 2 and is often remembered for his dance in the song, saw the video and left a comment under it. The Bollywood star simply wrote, “Love it,” with a fire emoji and left fans delighted.

The groom’s performance quickly became a fan favourite. Viewers praised his energy, effort, and joyful embrace of Indian culture. Comments ranged from playful—“Hrithik has been real silent ever since this was posted”—to heartfelt. One person declared, “This guy’s a keeper,” while another joked, “The Indian government has to give him his Aadhaar card.”

But the Dhoom tribute wasn’t the only moment that caught attention. In another clip shared by the same account, the groom and his groomsmen are seen dancing to ‘Desi Girl’ from ‘Dostana’, again earning applause online.

One commenter summed it up best: “I love in interfaith weddings the non Indian groom dances to Indian music and involves in the culture. I would like to see more of the Indian bride also getting involved in his culture also.”

Hrithik Roshan's work front Hrithik was last seen in ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He will next be seen in ‘War 2’, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will also be Jr NTR's most-awaited Bollywood debut.

Hrithik is also set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’. The film will be jointly produced by his father, Rakesh Roshan, and YRF's Aditya Chopra.