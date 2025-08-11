Grow a Garden: How to make a waffle; ingredients, rewards and more

Grow a Garden’s cooking event is underway till 16 August. The Roblox farming simulator’s new weekly event has grabbed a lot of attention. The new event adds a cooking pot, and gamers have to fulfil NPC Chris P Bacon’s cravings. The hungry pig's demands change every hour, so the items players have to make vary. One of the popular recipes that Chris P Bacon may demand could be waffles.

There are several waffle recipes that players can make in Grow a Garden, as per Eurogamer. The ingredients required for the recipe vary according to the rarity of the dish players are attempting to make.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recipe. Also read: Grow a Garden, delicious recipes: Cook your way to rewards in Roblox

Grow a Garden: How to cook a waffle To cook a waffle, gather the ingredients for the recipe and go to Chris P in the middle of the server. Go to the cooking pot near him. Select the ingredients from your inventory and press the green cook button. The pot will start cooking.

As per Dexerto, it takes six minutes to make a waffle. The time may increase if you use larger ingredients from the fields.

How to make a waffle in Grow a Garden: Ingredients required

Rare: 1x Strawberry + 1x Coconut

Legendary: 1x Coconut + 1x Apple + 1x Dragon Fruit + 1x Mango or 1x Coconut + 1x Maple Apple + 3x Banana

Mythical: 1x Coconut + 1x Sugarglaze or 1x Tranquil Bloom + 1x Starfruit + 1x Coconut or 1x Coconut + 1x Pineapple or 1x Grape + 1x Coconut + 1x Dragon Fruit + 1x Cactus + 1x Peach

Divine: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Coconut

Prismatic: 3x Bone Blossom + 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Coconut

Transcendent: 3x Sugar Apple + 2x Coconut

Grow a Garden rewards If players have satisfied Chris P Bacon’s cravings, they will get a reward. The prizes depend on the rarity of the dish made. The rewards in the Grow a Garden cooking event can include fork fences, gourmet seed packs, 500 gold, gourmet eggs and even small toys.

Other recipes that Chris P Bacon can request include burgers, salads, and hot dogs. The cooking event in Grow a Garden started on 2 August.

FAQs How long is the cooking event in Grow a Garden? The event is available till 16 August.

Is Grow a Garden free to play? Yes, the game can be downloaded without any fee from Roblox.