‘Grow up, uncle’: Samay Raina fans school Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan actor attacks comedian over Still Alive joke

Actor Mukesh Khanna has lashed out at comedian Samay Raina. In a blistering online attack, the Shaktimaan actor has called out Raina’s recent comment about his character.

“A dog’s tail always remains crooked. Keep it in a thousand bottles. Take it out. It will still remain crooked. Samay Raina also has such a tail,” wrote the Shaktimaan actor.

“Beat it as much as you want. Straighten it as much as you try. It bends back again. Because he is not a simple creature. He is a roasted creature. Burnt and cooked in the fire of filth,” he wrote.

“The entire country scolded him. Beat him. Yet he returned shamelessly to be beaten again. Now only one thing remains. His face should be blackened, he should be made to sit on a donkey, and paraded through cities and streets across the country. Where children throw eggs and tomatoes at him. Because he insulted their superhero, Shaktimaan,” Khanna added.

Samay Raina fans showed up and how! They have started roasting Mukesh Khanna by posting comments in that very post.

“Blackening the face is fine, but why would Samay sit on top of you?” quipped one fan.

“When are you coming out of Shaktimaan's character?” asked another fan.

One fan posted, “Shaktiman ka ghee khatam hai (Shaktimaan has run out of fuel).”

“Sir, you have also watched the show, swear on your mother and say it wasn’t fun!” came another reply.

“Sir, you need to grow up and understand the humour,” advised another fan.

“Grow up, uncle!” wrote another Samay Raina fan.

One fan quipped, “Shaktimaan hi Gangadhar hai.”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

What did Samay Raina say? The ongoing clash between Samay Raina and the veteran actor intensified after the comedian released his new comedy special “Still Alive” on 7 April.

In the show, Raina spoke about the criticism he faced during the 2025 “India’s Got Latent” controversy. He directly responded to Khanna, who had earlier criticised his content.

Raina sarcastically used the phrase “Sorry, Shaktimaan,” referring to Khanna’s famous superhero character. He joked about how he could possibly “fight” a superhero.

Samay Raina also challenged Khanna’s moral criticism. He claimed that, when Shaktimaan originally aired on television, some children were reportedly injured and even died while trying to copy the superhero’s stunts.

The comedian questioned how Khanna could take the moral high ground: “Tune bacche maare hain!”