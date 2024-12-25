Displeased over the tax situation in the country, a standup comedian made a hilarious suggestion on social media. He recommended that the government should impose tax on podcasts. The influencer named Gaurav Kapoor made amusing statements in a post on Instagram that left netizens in stitches.

Have a look at the comical recommendations given by the comedian:

Remove 28 percent of talks from podcasts

Wrong information surcharge

2 percent short reels cut cess

5 percent nuisance surcharge

Make mikes expensive

Studio rental should be made expensive

Impose section 144, if two people face each other in a podcast

Remove some questions from “Beti padhao, beti bachao podcast.”

How much you earn

How many iPhones you can buy in a month

Are you able to see ghosts,

Does Yeti wear clothes or roams around naked

Impose facial expression tax on podcasts In the caption to this post, the comedian makes the announcement about his upcoming 4 shows. His first show was scheduled for December 24 in Bengaluru. His next stage performance is slated to take place in Pune on December 28 and in Mumbai on December 29. Gaurav's last stage performance will take place in Delhi on December 31 and January 1.

These hysterical jokes about taxation comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired GST Council meeting and announced a 5 per cent GST on non-branded popcorn mixed with salt and spices.

As per the changes introduced by the GST Council on December 21, the tax GST on popcorn will increase to 12 per cent when they are sold in packets under a brand name. Notably, if the branded popcorn is caramelised, the GST increases to18 per cent.